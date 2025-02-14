West Pharmaceutical Servs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for West Pharmaceutical Servs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $282,850, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $287,220.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $230.0 for West Pharmaceutical Servs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for West Pharmaceutical Servs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of West Pharmaceutical Servs's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

West Pharmaceutical Servs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.5 $11.5 $11.5 $220.00 $163.3K 218 161 WST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $36.1 $32.5 $34.35 $230.00 $68.7K 21 20 WST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.4 $11.2 $12.48 $210.00 $49.9K 76 98 WST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $39.9 $38.0 $38.0 $210.00 $38.0K 17 23 WST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $38.5 $36.0 $36.95 $230.00 $36.9K 82 20

About West Pharmaceutical Servs

West Pharmaceutical Services is based in Pennsylvania, us, and is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West sells elastomer-based packaging components (including stoppers, seals, and plungers), non-glass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue). It generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for West Pharmaceutical Servs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of West Pharmaceutical Servs Currently trading with a volume of 2,011,298, the WST's price is up by 11.88%, now at $222.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest West Pharmaceutical Servs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

