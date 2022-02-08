West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) closed at $400.69, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 2.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

West Pharmaceutical Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 43.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $709.1 million, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. West Pharmaceutical Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.87, which means West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WST's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.