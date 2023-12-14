West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $362.34, changing hands as high as $368.96 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $224.1546 per share, with $415.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $365.29. The WST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

