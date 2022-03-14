West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) closed at $370.02, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 7.15% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Pharmaceutical Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 6.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $724.57 million, up 8.03% from the prior-year quarter.

WST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.28 per share and revenue of $3.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.16% and +8.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.88% higher within the past month. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.81, which means West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.