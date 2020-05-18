Markets
West Pharmaceutical Services To Replace Helmerich & Payne In S&P 500

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) will replace Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the S&P 500.

Helmerich & Payne will replace J.C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will replace West Pharmaceutical Services in the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices stated that J.C. Penney filed to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Helmerich & Payne has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

