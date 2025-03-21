Is West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Exton, Pennsylvania-based West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. With a market cap of $23.9 billion, West Pharmaceutical’s operations span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," West Pharmaceutical fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the medical instruments & supplies industry.

Active Investor:

West Pharmaceutical Services has faced a sharp downturn, sliding 43.3% from its 52-week high of $400.88, recorded on March 21 last year. The stock has plummeted 31.4% over the past three months, compared to the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which declined 4.5% during the same period.

The stock’s longer-term performance remains weak, with losses of 26.2% over six months and 47.3% over the past year, significantly trailing SPX’s marginal gains in the last six months and 8.4% return over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, WST has traded below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since early February.

On February 13, West Pharmaceutical shares plummeted 38.2% after reporting Q4 2024 earnings despite surpassing revenue and profit expectations. The sharp decline was driven by disappointing full-year guidance, with the company forecasting 2%-3% organic growth for FY25, well below market expectations. Ongoing challenges, including foreign exchange headwinds, further weighed on investor sentiment.

Operating in a highly competitive industry, West Pharmaceutical faces challenges from peer ResMed Inc. (RMD), which has reported 9.4% gains on a six-month basis and 14.9% returns over the past year.

Nevertheless, the stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating among the 11 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $294 represents a 29.2% premium to current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.