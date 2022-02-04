West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does West Pharmaceutical Services Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that West Pharmaceutical Services had US$254.1m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$688.0m in cash, leading to a US$433.9m net cash position.

NYSE:WST Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

A Look At West Pharmaceutical Services' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that West Pharmaceutical Services had liabilities of US$558.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$381.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$688.0m and US$476.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$224.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to West Pharmaceutical Services' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$29.8b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, West Pharmaceutical Services boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, West Pharmaceutical Services grew its EBIT by 84% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if West Pharmaceutical Services can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While West Pharmaceutical Services has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, West Pharmaceutical Services produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that West Pharmaceutical Services has net cash of US$433.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 84% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think West Pharmaceutical Services's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of West Pharmaceutical Services's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

