West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $403.78, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $403.78, representing a -15.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $475.35 and a 59.06% increase over the 52 week low of $253.86.

WST is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.06. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.14%, compared to an industry average of 20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wst Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WST as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG)

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVDG with an increase of 16.85% over the last 100 days. PTH has the highest percent weighting of WST at 3.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.