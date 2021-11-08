West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $403.78, the dividend yield is .18%.
The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $403.78, representing a -15.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $475.35 and a 59.06% increase over the 52 week low of $253.86.
WST is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.06. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.14%, compared to an industry average of 20.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wst Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to WST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WST as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
- Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
- IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG)
- KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IVDG with an increase of 16.85% over the last 100 days. PTH has the highest percent weighting of WST at 3.73%.
