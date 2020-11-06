Dividends
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $295.02, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $295.02, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $303.14 and a 136.91% increase over the 52 week low of $124.53.

WST is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.53%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WST as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
  • Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)
  • Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
  • Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTH with an increase of 31.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WST at 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

