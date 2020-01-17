West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

Dividends
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $158.36, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.72 and a 60.61% increase over the 52 week low of $98.60.

WST is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.74%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

