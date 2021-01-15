West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $298.72, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $305 and a 139.88% increase over the 52 week low of $124.53.

WST is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.19%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WST as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBMC with an increase of 31.56% over the last 100 days. PTH has the highest percent weighting of WST at 3.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.