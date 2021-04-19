West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $313.83, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WST was $313.83, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $314.84 and a 91.61% increase over the 52 week low of $163.79.

WST is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). WST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports WST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.54%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WST as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHE with an increase of 17.52% over the last 100 days. RYH has the highest percent weighting of WST at 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.