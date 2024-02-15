West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.2 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $732 million from $708.7 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $137 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $732 Mln vs. $708.7 Mln last year.

