West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold US$6.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

West Pharmaceutical Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Bernard Birkett is the biggest insider sale of West Pharmaceutical Services shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$339. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year West Pharmaceutical Services insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WST Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

I will like West Pharmaceutical Services better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders At West Pharmaceutical Services Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at West Pharmaceutical Services. In total, insiders dumped US$6.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of West Pharmaceutical Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. West Pharmaceutical Services insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$132m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At West Pharmaceutical Services Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that West Pharmaceutical Services is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for West Pharmaceutical Services that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course West Pharmaceutical Services may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



