West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $328.44 in the previous session. West Pharmaceutical has gained 18.5% since the start of the year compared to the -8.2% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -11% return for the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 23, 2026, West Pharmaceutical reported EPS of $2.13 versus consensus estimate of $1.68.

For the current fiscal year, West Pharmaceutical is expected to post earnings of $8.5 per share on $3.31 in revenues. This represents a 16.6% change in EPS on a 7.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.44 per share on $3.54 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.98% and 6.84%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

West Pharmaceutical may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

West Pharmaceutical has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 38.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 33.5X versus its peer group's average of 10.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, West Pharmaceutical currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if West Pharmaceutical passes the test. Thus, it seems as though West Pharmaceutical shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.