West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $130.1 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $137.0 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.1 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $748.8 million from $732.0 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.1 Mln. vs. $137.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $748.8 Mln vs. $732.0 Mln last year.

