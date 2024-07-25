West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $111.3 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $155.1 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $702.1 million from $753.8 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $111.3 Mln. vs. $155.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $702.1 Mln vs. $753.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.