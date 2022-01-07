West Pharmaceutical Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WST

In trading on Friday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $392.13, changing hands as low as $390.73 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $253.855 per share, with $475.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $391.26. The WST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

