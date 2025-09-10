West Pharmaceutical Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $254.46, changing hands as high as $254.56 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $187.43 per share, with $352.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $254.87. The WST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

