West Pharmaceutical Services (BIT:1WST) Price Target Decreased by 11.92% to 278.11

The average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services (BIT:1WST) has been revised to €278.11 / share. This is a decrease of 11.92% from the prior estimate of €315.77 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €226.52 to a high of €322.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from the latest reported closing price of €225.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an decrease of 162 owner(s) or 11.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WST is 0.19%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 83,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 3,866K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WST by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,905K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WST by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,771K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WST by 41.98% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,498K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WST by 60.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,310K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WST by 12.08% over the last quarter.

