West Pharmaceutical rises 15.2%

West Pharmaceutical (WST) is up 15.2%, or $43.56 to $330.00.
- West Pharmaceutical Adjusts 2024 Guidance Amid Sales Dip
- West Pharmaceutical reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $1.50
- West Pharmaceutical ups FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.55-$6.75 from $6.35-$6.65
- West Pharmaceutical increases quarterly dividend 5% to 21c per share
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
