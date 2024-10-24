News & Insights

West Pharmaceutical increases quarterly dividend 5% to 21c per share

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

The company also announced that its board of directors has approved a fourth-quarter dividend of 21c per share, a 5% increase over the 20c per share paid in each of the four preceding quarters. This is the thirty-second consecutive annual increase in the company’s dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 20 to shareholders of record as of November 13.

WST

WST

