West Pharmaceutical Delivers Strong Q1; Raises Full-Year Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), a supplier of injectable packaging and delivery components, reported a strong start to 2026 with double-digit revenue and earnings growth, prompting the company to raise its full-year guidance.

Net sales for the first quarter rose 21% to $844.9 million, compared with $698.0 million in the prior-year period.

Organic sales increased 15.3%, driven by continued momentum in the company's High-Value Product (HVP) portfolio.

Diluted EPS climbed 56% to $1.92, up from $1.23 a year earlier. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 46.9% to $2.13, compared with $1.45 in Q1 2025.

Operating cash flow totaled $89.9 million, while free cash flow reached $47.2 million.

West repurchased 1.2 million shares for $297.6 million during the quarter at an average price of $243.57 per share.

Segment Performance

Proprietary Products, the company's largest segment, generated $694.3 million, up 23.3% year over year.

- High-Value Product (HVP) Components revenue rose 29.6% to $409.3 million, supported by strong demand for Westar and NovaPure products, compared to $315.9 million, in the prior year.

-HVP Delivery Devices grew 29% to $123.6 million, compared to $95.8 million, in the prior year, driven by self-injection platforms and Daikyo Crystal Zenith. -Standard Products increased 6.7% to $161.4 million, up from $151.3 million in the prior year.

West Vantage, formerly Contract-Manufactured Products, delivered $150.6 million, up 11.6%, supported by higher demand for self-injection devices used in obesity and diabetes therapies.

Updated 2026 Outlook

Following the strong quarter, West raised its full-year 2026 guidance:

-Net sales: now expected between $3.295 billion and $3.350 billion compared to $3.074 billion from FY 2025

-Adjusted diluted EPS: increased to $8.40 to $8.75, compared to $7.29 from FY 2025 -Capital spending: unchanged at $250 million to $275 million, compared to $285.9 million from FY2025.

For Q2 2026, West expects revenue of $830 million to $850 million, compared to $766.5 million from the previous-year quarter.

And adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.12, compared to $1.84 from Q2 2025.

WST has traded between $199.89 and $322.34 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $312.38, up 13.95%.

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