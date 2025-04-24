Markets
West Pharmaceutical CFO Bernard Birkett To Step Down

April 24, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), Thursday announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer Bernard Birkett has decided to step down from the position this year in order to pursue new endeavors.

Following his decision, West has initiated a search for Birkett's successor.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Shane Campbell as Senior Vice President, Chief Proprietary Segment Officer, effective May 5, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, West's stock is trading at $225, up 3.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

