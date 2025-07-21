Markets
West Pharmaceutical Appoints Robert McMahon As CFO

July 21, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), Monday announced the appointment of Robert McMahon as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective August 4, 2025.

McMahon will succeed Bernard Birkett, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. Birkett will assume the role of Senior Advisor to the CEO through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

Prior to this, McMahon was Chief Financial Officer of Agilent Technologies Inc. since 2018.

In the pre-market hours, WST is trading at $210.89, up 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

