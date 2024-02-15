West Pharma Shares Fall 17%

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Thursday after revenue missed the Street estimates, while earnings showed improvement.

The quarterly revenues were $732 million, while analysts were looking for $739.47 million.

Currently, shares are at $336.00, down 17.69 percent from the previous close of $408.19 on a volume of 886,862.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.