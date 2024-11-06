News & Insights

Stocks

West Mining Enhances Kena Property Gold Estimates

November 06, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West Mining Corp. (TSE:WEST) has released an update.

West Mining Corp. has completed a historic core resampling program on its Kena Property, aiming to enhance the accuracy of its gold resource estimates. The program involved resampling 66 diamond drill holes and incorporating new drilling data to upgrade portions of the gold resource from inferred to indicated categories.

For further insights into TSE:WEST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WESMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.