West Mining Enhances Kena Property Gold Estimates

West Mining Corp. has completed a historic core resampling program on its Kena Property, aiming to enhance the accuracy of its gold resource estimates. The program involved resampling 66 diamond drill holes and incorporating new drilling data to upgrade portions of the gold resource from inferred to indicated categories.

