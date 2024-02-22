WEST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.08, changing hands as low as $9.90 per share. Westrock Coffee Co shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEST's low point in its 52 week range is $6.88 per share, with $12.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.06.

