WEST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.04, changing hands as high as $7.74 per share. Westrock Coffee Co shares are currently trading up about 20.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEST's low point in its 52 week range is $5.28 per share, with $10.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.46.

