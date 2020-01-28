World Markets

West Libyan forces claim downed drone as Turkish support arrives

Reuters
Forces aligned with Libya's Tripoli-based government said on Tuesday they had shot down a drone operated by their rivals, suggesting a strengthening of air defences as they receive accelerated military support from Turkey.

