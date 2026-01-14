West Japan Railway (WJRYF) Price Target Decreased by 10.98% to 22.67

The average one-year price target for West Japan Railway (OTCPK:WJRYF) has been revised to $22.67 / share. This is a decrease of 10.98% from the prior estimate of $25.46 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.95 to a high of $27.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from the latest reported closing price of $19.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Japan Railway. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJRYF is 0.13%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 42,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,546K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJRYF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,057K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYF by 7.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,870K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJRYF by 0.72% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,659K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYF by 3.53% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,532K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

