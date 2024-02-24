West Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt () (WJRYY) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 47.21

The average one-year price target for West Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:WJRYY) has been revised to 47.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 44.30 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.37 to a high of 58.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from the latest reported closing price of 42.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Japan Railway Company - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJRYY is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 20,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYY by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYY by 5.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJRYY by 4.92% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJRYY by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 792K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.