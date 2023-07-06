West Holdings (TYO:1407) Price Target Decreased by 8.51% to 4,931.70

The average one-year price target for West Holdings (TYO:1407) has been revised to 4,931.70 / share. This is an decrease of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 5,390.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 7,245.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2,518.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1407 is 0.12%, a decrease of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 3,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 906K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1407 by 19.30% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1407 by 31.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 94.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1407 by 1,397.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 163K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.