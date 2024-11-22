News & Insights

West High Yield Boosts Shares with Option Exercise

November 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

West High Yield Resources (TSE:WHY) has released an update.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. has announced the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of stock options, resulting in the issuance of 100,000 common shares. This development underscores the company’s ongoing efforts in its junior mining exploration and development projects, particularly focusing on eco-friendly practices.

