West Fraser's lumber shipments drop up to 30% on British Columbia floods

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Nov 30 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO said on Tuesday severe weather and flooding in British Columbia has caused transportation disruptions to rail and truck routes, reducing its weekly lumber shipments by 25% to 30%.

The province was hit by the "atmospheric river" phenomenon, which brought a month's worth of rain in two days and caused floods, mudslides, along with destruction of roads and critical rail lines.

West Fraser also said pulp shipments to the port of Vancouver, from where a majority of the company's export pulp is shipped, have averaged less than 20% of normal volumes.

The company added it had reduced operating schedules at multiple western Canadian locations and will continue to make necessary adjustments to manage inventory levels, raw material supplies, and its integrated fibre supply chain.

