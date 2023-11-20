West Fraser (WFG) Buys Spray Lake Sawmills to Expand in Alberta

West Fraser Timber Co. WFG announced the completion of the acquisition of Spray Lake Sawmills. This move will help West Fraser boost its lumber and treated wood business, and expand its footprint in Alberta.



On Sep 6, 2023, the company announced that it signed a deal to acquire Spray Lake Sawmills for CAD $140 million ($103 million). The deal was closed after the completion of Canadian regulatory reviews and the satisfaction of customary conditions.



Located in Cochrane, AB, Spray Lake Sawmills produces treated wood products, dimensional lumber, and a variety of innovative wood residuals and byproducts . It has an annual lumber capacity of 155 million board feet. It holds two forest management agreements granted by the Government of Alberta, with a total annual allowable cut of 500,000 cubic meters.



In the third quarter of 2023, WFG’s total sales were $1.7 billion compared with $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. The Lumber segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $44 million.



The company continued to face challenging demand markets in the third quarter, particularly in the lumber segment, wherein West Fraser executed curtailments at several locations for planned capital upgrades and customer needs.



WFG expects total timber shipments in 2023 to be in line with that reported in 2022.



However, the company expects its financial flexibility and low cost position to continue to provide it with a competitive edge that will position it well to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 7.3% over the past year against the industry's 1.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

West Fraser currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



