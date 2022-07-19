West Fraser Timber Surge Continues

(RTTNews) - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning continuing a rally. The share started to surge yesterday on Reuters report of acquisition interest from U.K.-based wood panel manufacturer CVC Capital and Kronospan Ltd.

Currently, shares are at $97.81, up 17.51 percent from the previous close of $83.24 on a volume of 1,496,598. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $65.77-$102.64 on average volume of 428,742.

