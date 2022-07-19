Markets
WFG

West Fraser Timber Surge Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning continuing a rally. The share started to surge yesterday on Reuters report of acquisition interest from U.K.-based wood panel manufacturer CVC Capital and Kronospan Ltd.

Currently, shares are at $97.81, up 17.51 percent from the previous close of $83.24 on a volume of 1,496,598. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $65.77-$102.64 on average volume of 428,742.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular