West Fraser Timber Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid To Repurchase Up To 3.8 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to renew the normal course issuer bid, allowing the Company to repurchase up to 3.80 million common shares, representing about 5% of its issued and outstanding shares as of March 10, 2026. The program will begin on March 24, 2026 and run until March 23, 2027, unless completed earlier.

West Fraser's prior normal course issuer bid for the purchase of up to 3.87 million Shares expired on March 2, 2026. West Fraser purchased a total of 1.29 million Shares at a volume weighted-average price of US$73.47 per Share, excluding brokerage fees, all of which purchases were made on the open market.

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