West Fraser Timber Q3 Loss Widens Quarter-on-Quarter

(RTTNews) - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO), a wood products company, on Thursday reported a loss of $204 million, or $2.63 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $24 million, or $0.38 per share, in the second quarter.

Operating loss increased to $275 million from $45 million loss in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was a loss of $144 million, compared with a positive $84 million.

Third-quarter sales declined to $1.307 billion from $1.532 billion in the previous quarter.

