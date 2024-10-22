West Fraser Timber price target raised to $115 from $105 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on West Fraser Timber (WFG) to $115 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 in North America Building Materials. The quarter’s results are likely to be lackluster, but this won’t matter much as investor focus has clearly shifted to 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that while it is getting more constructive on the 2025 housing demand backdrop, it also remains on the sidelines with most building product companies as it believes that a lot of the demand recovery is already priced into the stocks. For the company, the firm also notes that lumber supply cuts and improving housing demand should aid 2025 results.

