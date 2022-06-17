West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed the most recent trading day at $78.06, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.01% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $8.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.69%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.11 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and -19.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.88, so we one might conclude that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.