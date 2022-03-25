West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $86.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 14.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $7.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.64%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.63% and -28.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.74, which means West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

