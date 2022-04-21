West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $87.64, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $10.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.97%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.02 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.44% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.47% higher within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.5, so we one might conclude that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WFG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

