West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $91.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $6.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.26%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.02 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion, which would represent changes of -7.44% and -19.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

