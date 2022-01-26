West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed the most recent trading day at $90.49, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $4.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.46%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.41.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.