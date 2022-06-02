West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $89.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $6.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.26%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.02 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.44% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.77, so we one might conclude that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

