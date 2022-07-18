West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $83.24, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.32% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $8.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.69%.

WFG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.11 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and -19.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

