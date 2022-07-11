West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $81.08, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.63% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 24.26% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to post earnings of $8.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.69%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.11 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and -19.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.88 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.06, so we one might conclude that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

