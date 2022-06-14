West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed the most recent trading day at $81.59, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to post earnings of $8.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.69%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.11 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.05.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

