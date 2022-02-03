West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $97.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.78, up 26.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.93.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

